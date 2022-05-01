Your life. Your stories. Your news.

Current issue: NOVEMBER 2025



[COVER STORY] Bound by books. Concrete man donates a ton of tomes for library in Kenya.



[COLUMN] The good news: Chew on this. On Nov. 1, funding for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) ended as the federal government shutdown continued. Upwards of 900,000 Washington residents—a third of them children—rely on the program, according to Congresswoman Suzan DelBene. Locally, 70.1 percent of students in the Concrete School District qualify for reduced lunches, and about 28 percent of East County residents are SNAP recipients.



Superior Building Discussions continue. September and October brought further Concrete Town Council deliberations and more back and forth between the town and Witold “Vito” Szczepaniak, the Seattle entrepreneur who has submitted a proposal to buy the historic Superior Building.



Council adopts public comment language. Concrete Town Council on Sept. 8 approved Resolution No. 2025–12, formally adopting the town’s first policy for public comments during council meetings.



Arts Fusion Festival celebrates creativity. The First Annual Arts Fusion Festival invites participants to experience a day-long celebration of art, culture, and creativity at Concrete Theatre on Sat., Nov. 15.



Pitman retires after 35 years with Right Way. Pioneering plumber was the first woman in the trade in Skagit County.



DOH launches measles exposure map. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has created a new online tool to help people see where measles exposures may have occurred in the state. To view the Measles Exposure Location Tracker, go to wadoh.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/10e3b2b43f784eabbdb0a5873acd660d.



New park created near Rockport. Skagit County Parks and Recreation in October announced the creation of Hilt Creek Park, a 20-acre property located two miles south of Howard Miller Steelhead Park along State Route 530.

[COMMENTARY] Forests & Fish Law ain’t broke; don’t “fix” it. Washington’s forest practices are governed by a nationally-recognized framework built on collaboration, science, and transparency. Changes are proposed that spell an end to all three. As the saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”



October 2025



[COVER STORY]: Safe house. Clear Lake woman finds solace in century-old dwelling.



Council appoints new member. Concrete Town Council has a new member. During its July 14 meeting, the council appointed Billi Bellinger to the Position 2 seat. Bellinger replaces former Councilmember Casie Jo Manke, who resigned on June 9.



Editorial: Mayor’s seat requires a multi-faceted public servant. With the General Election looming, it seems a good time to share some thoughts I wrote in September 2022 for an extremely select audience, regarding what a Concrete mayor should be. It has been edited for length and to remove any references to gender.



Mayoral race pits longtime elected official against local entrepreneur. On Nov. 4, Concrete voters will decide whether to stay the course or usher in a slate of fresh faces as elected officials. The mayor’s seat and three council seats are on the ballot, with one council seat all but certain to be filled by a newcomer who is running unopposed.

Spooky stuff in the Upper Valley. A frightfully fun lineup of events awaits Halloween fans in the Upper Valley.



Walnut Tree to celebrate 50 years. The Walnut Tree Thrift Shop in Sedro-Woolley will celebrate 50 years in business on Oct. 29. The week of Oct. 24 through 31 will feature “Customer Appreciation Week” with special activities and sales.

September 2025

[COVER STORY]: Bridging the gap. Skagit County Support Officers bring clarity and care during disaster.



Editorial: Superior Building discussions put council floundering on display. Renewed interest in doing something with the town-owned Superior Portland Cement Company Building has revealed a continuing lack of expertise among the town’s guardians of policy and assets—and an apparent inability or reluctance to seek expert guidance.



Commentary: In the event of dam failure. For those of us who live in the beautiful Skagit Valley, we rely on a certain level of denial. At the head of the valley sit three dams that hold back the waters of the Skagit River, generating vast quantities of power. The dams are owned and managed by Seattle City Light. Ironically, the power that is generated does not benefit Skagit County. Most of that power is utilized by Seattle. The value of the dams to Skagit County is in the flood control that the dams provide for the valley. Periodically, we are reminded of the devastation that flooding can bring when the November and December rains come and the river becomes a raging muddy force, bringing much destruction.



Council considers selling Superior Building. Town of Concrete councilmembers are considering a proposal to sell a piece of its history to an entrepreneur who wants to restore it to its former glory for his brewery’s administrative offices, a brewpub/restaurant, and other uses. Witold “Vito” Szczepaniak presented his ideas to the council during its Aug. 25 meeting via a PowerPoint slideshow and supporting comments. He wants to restore and remodel the historic Superior Portland Cement Company administrative building, transforming it into the new headquarters for his business, Browar Polska Inc., currently operating out of Issaquah. The company has been a wholesale distributor of beer, wine, and spirits for 22 years.

Election 2025: Concrete Town Council faces unusual contest. A unusual sequence of events has led to a potential shift in the makeup of Concrete Town Council, outside of the typical win-loss scenario.



Hospital district race narrows after primary. The Aug. 5 Primary Election ended with voters choosing two challengers over incumbent Robert Stanley for Hospital District 304 Commissioner Position 5. Candidate Germaine Kornegay held a narrow two-point lead over Ellen de Jong after the Primary was certified, garnering 37 percent of the vote to de Jong’s 35 percent.



Janicki announces expansion in Hamilton. Janicki Industries is constructing a 162,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and a 20,000-square-foot storage expansion at its Hamilton campus. The facility, called Building 12, will add 350 jobs and substantially expand the company’s advanced manufacturing capabilities in support of several aerospace programs.



Marblemount bridge to close for two weeks. The Marblemount bridge on Cascade River Rd. will be closed to all traffic, including emergency vehicles and pedestrians, from Sept. 2 through 16, because of ongoing construction efforts to rehabilitate the aging bridge infrastructure.. Skagit County Commissioner Lisa Janicki has announced she will retire at the end of 2025 after 11 years of serving as County Commissioner for District 3.

August 2025



[COVER STORY]: Council ponders airport deficit. Mears Field—the municipal airport for Town of Concrete—is running a five-year deficit of $231,000, and something has to give. That was the overriding reality that drove an often tense discussion during a July 21 special meeting of the Concrete Town Council, during which no action was taken.



Candidate forums planned for Concrete, Hamilton, Lyman, S-W races. The League of Women Voters of Skagit County invites the public to attend a series of nonpartisan candidate forums in October for races in the upcoming 2025 General Election on Nov. 4. The forums, which include Concrete and Sedro-Woolley races, provide voters with an opportunity to hear directly from candidates running for local offices. All forums are free and open to the public. Voters will have the chance to compare candidates’ answers to League-developed questions and make informed choices in these local elections. The League also encourages community suggestions for candidate questions. E-mail questions to info@skagitlwv.org.



Open house to gather input for Hazard Mitigation Plan update. Town of Concrete, Regional Fire Authority, and Skagit County Department of Emergency Management (DEM), will host an open house at Concrete Town Hall on Aug. 21, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Concrete Town Hall is located at 45672 Main St., Concrete.



Athletes of the Year. The Concrete Lions Booster Club has spoken, and the verdict is in: The Athletes of the Year for the 2024–25 school year are seniors Kelsey “Eddie” Edwards and Jakob Lofton.

Selin selected for All-State. Concrete High School junior Kylie Selin had to wait until June to cap off her sophomore basketball season, but she did it in style. Kylie was selected by Washington coaches to represent all 1B schools west of the North Cascades mountain range in the All-State game.



Smuggler Sisters Ice Cream opens. A new, family-friendly ice cream shop will welcome customers with a grand opening on July 4. Smuggler Sisters, located at 1912 SR 20 in Sedro-Woolley, will serve ice cream made on location, scooped into homemade waffle cones. You’ll find a variety of recipes and flavors, from vanilla and cookies-and-cream to a few unusual ones.



Sedro-Woolley candidate forum highlights three races. A July 16 Candidate Forum sponsored by League of Women Voters of Skagit County brought contenders from three Sedro-Woolley races to the council chambers at Sedro-Woolley City Hall.



Janicki announces retirement. Skagit County Commissioner Lisa Janicki has announced she will retire at the end of 2025 after 11 years of serving as County Commissioner for District 3.

Lyman Car, Motorcycle, & Craft Show a success. This year’s Lyman Car, Motorcycle, & Craft Show drew dozens of all three entry types to town, and every one of them had a story to tell.

DOH launches online tool to help Washingtonians find free naloxone. Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has launched an online tool to help residents quickly locate free naloxone, a life-saving medication that can reverse opioid overdoses, including those caused by fentanyl. Preliminary data from 2024 show that more than 3,100 people in Washington state died from drug overdoses, with opioids involved in 79 percent of those cases.

August is loaded with events. Darrington is the place to be in August, with something for every family member all month long.



July 2025



[COVER STORY]: Paid to play. Two Concrete student-athletes are headed to college with volleyball scholarships in hand. That hasn’t happened since 1985.



Second dam failure false alarm rattles residents. An alarm siren for Puget Sound Energy’s dam failure alert system sounded on May 30 at 10:12 a.m., with many Upper Valley residents unwittingly reenacting the storied War of the Worlds debacle that shook Concrete in 1938.



Town steps up outreach efforts around income survey. In the wake of an insufficient number of responses to its income survey, Town of Concrete has announced multiple additional efforts to encourage its citizens to provide feedback that will directly affect its ability to apply for certain grants:



Manke resigns council seat. Citing personal reasons, Concrete Town Councilmember Casie Jo Manke has resigned her seat, effective June 9.



Larsen in county to address budget threats. U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen made several stops across Skagit County on June 17 to address concerns over proposed federal budget cuts and their potential impacts on local programs. His tour included visits to Helping Hands Food Bank, Central Skagit Library, and the Port of Skagit to meet with stakeholders regarding the planned closure of the North Cascades Job Corps Center in Sedro-Woolley.



Lyman Townwide Yard Sale returns this month. Lyman’s Townwide Community Yard Sale is back, slated this year for Friday and Saturday, June 27–28. A Craft Fair will be added to the mix this year.



On the road in a red Falcon. Fans of YouTube channel Red Falcon Road filled the historic Concrete Theatre on May 29 for the premier showing of the first three episodes.



Lyman Car, Motorcycle, & Craft Show returns July 12. Lyman’s biggest bash returns to town on Sat., July 12. The 24th Annual Lyman Car, Motorcycle, & Craft Show will again fill S. Main St. with everything its name implies.

Washington sees increase in whooping cough cases. Washington state experienced a dramatic surge in whooping cough cases in 2024, with 2,261 confirmed and probable cases reported—a 25-fold increase from 87 cases recorded in 2023, according to preliminary data released in the Washington State Department of Health Annual Pertussis Summary. Additionally, as of May 31, there have already been 1,314 cases reported statewide this year.

Search continues for man suspected of killing his three daughters. Investigators continue to process crime scene evidence while search teams remain engaged on the ground and from the air, seeking Travis Decker, who is suspected of killing his three young daughters sometime prior to May 30, when he failed to return the girls to their mother’s home after a scheduled custody visit.

39th District gets $30 million in capital budget investments. More than $30 million in state capital budget investments will flow into the 39th District after the 2025 legislative session, thanks in part to Reps. Carolyn Eslick and Sam Low. The lawmakers secured the funding in the 2025–27 capital budget passed by the legislature in late April.



June 2025



[COVER STORY]: Senior wills. Wisdom from the class of 2025.



Back to School Blessing revives. A group of concerned citizens from a coalition of upriver churches are working to revive the Back to School Blessing (B2SB) for Concrete-area students, setting a goal of providing 200 backpacks with supplies. The event, in conjunction with the Concrete School District, will be held on Aug. 28.



Election 2025: Many contested races this election cycle. Filing week came and went May 5–9, leaving several incumbents in the Concrete Herald coverage area facing challengers in the November General Election.



Nieshe snags two awards at state contest. The Concrete High School Photography Class, taught by Paul Rider, submitted 64 images for the Washington State High School Photography Competition in May. Concrete senior Kaylee Nieshe brought home receipts, capturing a purple ribbon (top 10 percent in a category) in the Documentary/Street Photography category for her snap of the old Concrete High School. Nieshe also took 5th place in the Still Life category with a close-up photo of a green tomato.

Edwards closes breakout season with personal records. Freshman Kendehl Edwards had a standout day at the District 1 Championships in Coupeville on May 17, smashing her previous bests in both of her events. She finished second in the shot put with a throw of 27 feet, 7.5 inches, and claimed first place in the discus with a mark of 85 feet, 9 inches. Her performance earned her a spot at the Quad-District Championships.



Welcome home. Current and past firefighters gathered with community members on May 3 to push the newest member of the team into its bay at the fire hall in Rockport.



New digs for Snohomish 911. Snohomish County 911 on May 21 announced the transition of its operations into its brand-new facility. The newly renovated facility, formerly the Frontier Bank headquarters located at 332 SW Everett Mall Way in Everett, was transformed into a state-of-the-art emergency communications center designed to meet the needs of the county for decades to come.

Port of Skagit honored with two awards. Port of Skagit received a pair of awards in May, recognizing its work on projects at the Port’s marina and airport.



May 2025



[COVER STORY]: Happy birthday, Clinker Club. The Clinker Club has joined the Centenarian Club. The modest cement-block building at 45431 Main St. in Concrete doesn’t make much of itself. It was built in 1924 to entertain clients of the Superior Portland Cement Company. Originally built with wood, it was rebuilt with block construction during World War II, a project that slowed to one wall at a time because of wartime new-building restrictions.



Speeders beware: Concrete looks to tame leadfoots. Town of Concrete is hoping that a one-two punch of warning and enforcement will be enough to address a speeding problem that has concerned the town for decades.



Remodel to close community center through August. An extensive remodeling project at the Concrete Community Center will close the center to the public for about three months, beginning May 19.



School district watching potential funding threats. Concrete School District is closely monitoring developments at the federal and state level, particularly with an eye toward how recent federal cuts might affect the rural district after the Trump administration slashed the Education Department.

Sedro-Woolley named second-safest city in Washington. SafeWise, an online resource for home and personal safety information, has named Sedro-Woolley the second safest city in Washington. The Web site used violent crime and property crime rates as calculated from FBI crime data to create its list of the top 20 safest cities in Washington.



Glass is back. Effective April 18, glass is again accepted for recycling at Skagit County transfer stations.



Darrington ROARs. Town is one of nine named for pilot initiative to help it develop Wood Innovation Center.

National Parks Fund accepting donations for NCNP stock program. The Washington National Parks Fund is accepting donations on behalf of the North Cascades National Park Stock Program. The donations will go directly to support the horses and pack mules of North Cascades National Park, with Trump administration cuts threatening their existence.



April 2025



[COVER STORY]: Psychedelic Renaissance. From microdosing soccer moms to veterans healing from the traumas of war, intentional psychedelic medicine use is being widely adopted as a tool for healing and a door to deeper meaning and purpose.



Town projects update: A look at Concrete’s ‘to do’ list. For Town of Concrete, 2025 is projected to be the year of crossing projects off the to-do list. Several of the town’s projects were featured in the July 2024 issue of Concrete Herald. Although still in various stages of completion, the town has made progress toward [its] goals.



Street tree replacement launches. March brought intentional steps toward replacing the flowering pear trees in Concrete Town Center. Planted in the early 2000s during the Main Street renovation, the trees were diseased and far from flourishing.



Dress It Forward celebrates one year. Concrete’s lone apparel store has been in its current digs for one year, after opening on April 1, 2024. Dress It Forward had a tumultuous start after its 2018 genesis, moving from location to location in search of a permanent home. In 2024, manager Becky Luttrell got the key to 7337 Dillard, which was the town’s business incubator space. Late last year the Concrete Town Council agreed to convert two suites to a straight lease arrangement, which Luttrell has secured through 2027.

Edwards’ winning art show entry delivers $2,000 scholarship. Concrete High School senior Kelsey Edwards has proved she is just as good in woodshop as she is on the wood basketball court. Edwards’ “Waterfall Bench” was named one of only 15 regional finalists out of 171 entries in the Northwest Educational Service District 189 High School Art Show.



School board fills two vacant seats. On March 25, Becky Taft was appointed as a board director for the District 5 vacant position on the Sedro-Woolley School Board. The appointment was made by the Northwest Educational Service District 189 Board of Directors because the position was not filled by the local school board within the required 90-day timeframe.



Arlington Police warns of organized crime rings. The Arlington Police Department is urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity following recent reports of organized crime rings in the area. These groups, identified by the FBI as Romanian Criminal Organizations, have been targeting popular locations such as Safeway, Walmart, the Pilot Travel Center, and off-ramps along the north I-5 corridor. Their activities involve thefts and scams that affect vulnerable individuals, including seniors, as well as small businesses.



March 2025



[COVER STORY]: Recordman. If you ask Paul Troka how the game room in his house outside of Concrete came to be filled with thousands of vinyl records, expect a long answer. It’s not just because Paul is garrulous, which he is; rather, it’s because it has been a long and winding road getting there, to steal a turn of phrase from one of his many albums.



[EDITORIAL]: AP ban a petty blunder? On Jan. 20—Inauguration Day—our president decided that one of his most important orders of business was to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America. The Associated Press, the most well-known wire service on the planet—with a planetwide service area—declined to change its stylebook to reflect our president’s whim. Its service area, after all, is larger than just the United States. Our president, with all the restraint of a juvenile ferret, retaliated by banning the AP from the White House’s daily press pool.



Secondary access project stalls with disputes over compensation, project design. Headway on the Town of Concrete’s plan to build a secondary access road, which would join SR 20 with the east end of Airport Way, has slowed due to outdated cost estimates and disputes over land acquisition. The proposed road would extend Ronald Ave. to the north, connecting with SR 20 at Short St.



Wolfe named East Precinct sergeant. Longtime Skagit County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Paul Wolfe is back in town. Wolfe was named the new East Precinct Sergeant and took over the role from former Sgt. Steve Dills on Feb. 24. Dills was promoted to Patrol Lieutenant and will shift to the Mount Vernon office.



The show goes on: Concrete Theatre turns 102. Concrete Theatre was built in 1923 and will turn 102 this year, making it the oldest theater in Skagit County. During its time as an anchor tenant in Concrete Town Center, it has held vaudeville acts, movies, plays, live music, even boxing matches. The theater’s last 15 years have been under the ownership of Valerie Stafford and Fred West, who have ensured that arts and entertainment have a place to thrive in the Upper Skagit Valley. In celebration of the milestone, Stafford responded to questions about the theater’s history and future.



Falling student performance fuels school funding debate. Holly Koon struggles every day in her 9th-grade biology classes to help students achieve, but sometimes it seems like a losing battle. Chronic absenteeism, growing class sizes and fewer classroom helpers all get in the way of student learning, she said.



Wrestlers end season with strong showing at State. Concrete High School wrestling wrapped up its 2025 season with a strong February, which culminated in a showing at the Mat Classic state tournament in the Tacoma Dome on Feb. 21–22.

Upheaval in S-W School District leadership. In a matter of days, Sedro-Woolley School District Superintendent Dr. Miriam Mickelson was out, and Interim Superintendent Brian Isakson was in. The reason for the change was cloaked in mystery, with board members declining to comment further during the Feb. 24 school board meeting that saw Isakson installed as interim superintendent, with no timeline given for finding a permanent replacement.

Barr Creek Conservation area gains more accessibility. Skagit Land Trust’s Barr Creek Conservation Area gained some exciting accessibility upgrades in February, thanks to SLT’s program partners, volunteers, and staff. Glacier Peak Institute’s Workforce crew maintained the trails while SLT Stewardship Coordinator Emily Schauble, Stewardship Americorps Member Emma Koelbl, and four volunteers installed a bench at the end of the Dancing Bear trail.

Wright nabs 2nd place medal at Mat Classic. Darrington High School sent 10 wrestlers to State this year and brought back one medal, but it was a good one. Wrestling at 126 lbs., sophomore Creed Wright barreled to the championship round and lost by a narrow decision, 10–8, in the final seconds of his match against Ricardo Lara of Liberty Bell. Wright and the rest of the team were given a hero’s welcome upon their return home on Feb. 23, with a parade that began at Darrington Hardware and ended at the high school.

Author! Author! Young writers share their first published works. Four young writers shared the spotlight at the Upper Skagit Library on Feb. 15 at a book-signing and author Q&A event hosted by the library and the Upriver Young Authors Program. Dozens packed the library to hear Joshua Winters, Sarah Nemnich, Hannah Utigard, and April Whidden read their first published works from a collection published by the UYAP and available by donation at the library and Amazon. The collection also includes writing by Mateo Cardenas and Ismail Sibi.



February 2025



[COVER STORY]: Behind the blade. Birdsview blacksmith reveals the mettle that molds the metal.



Resilience receives resistance. A Jan. 11 community workshop designed to gather feedback about resilience levels in the Upper Valley gathered equal parts input and pushback from locals. About a dozen people attended the meeting at Concrete Community Center in response to a postcard mailed to Upper Valley residents in December.



EDC pitches plan for Lone Star. Economic Development Commission Chair Guy Borgford presented to Concrete Town Council a visionary plan for the shuttered Lone Star Building during the council’s Jan. 27 meeting. Borgford said the EDC envisioned a multi-use cooperative effort—or co-op—in the side-by-side floor spaces, with multiple microbusinesses and a grocery store comprising the bulk of the offerings.



Concrete pushes to complete income survey. With only 140 completed surveys to go to reach its goal, Town of Concrete is pushing to hit the critical mass of documentation it needs in order to retain its status of a low-income community. In an effort to regain eligibility for some grants, Town of Concrete launched an effort in December to determine the accurate median household income of its service area.



Former Councilmember Mike Bartel passes. Former Concrete Town Councilmember Mike Bartel passed away in his Concrete home on Jan. 17. He was 65. Bartel served in the Position 3 seat from Nov. 28, 2011, to Dec. 31, 2021. He followed that service with a seat on the town’s Salary Commission, which he held from the commission’s inception in Nov. 2021 through August 2024.



Puget Sound Energy to test early-warning siren system at Baker River Dam. Puget Sound Energy will test its early-warning siren system at the Baker River Hydroelectric Project on Feb. 27. The test will take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The test will include sounding the sirens. The purpose of the test is to conduct operational assessments as a follow up to the early-warning siren system that was installed in 2018.



Business Spotlight: Happiest Tees on Earth. Erica Howard-Cox is one happy camper. The owner of Happiest Tees on Earth in downtown Sedro-Woolley since August 2023, Erica actually started the business in January 2017, operating out of her home until the business filled her garage and spare bedrooms to the point of bursting. Now the business lives online at happiestteesonearth.com and at 816 Metcalf, and Erica couldn’t be, well, happier.

Town seeks to promote itself. Town of Darrington wants people to know about all the events and activities offer in and near the town. To that end, Darrington Mayor Dan Rankin called a meeting at Darrington Town Hall on Jan. 24, 2025 to discuss a promotional plan for the town.

Skagit County launches new public disclosure request software. In early February, Skagit County will transition to a new public records request management software. The software, NextRequest by CivicPlus, is designed to help government agencies more efficiently handle Freedom of Information Act requests and other public records requests. The new online portal should simplify and streamline the process of receiving, processing, and fulfilling public records requests.



January 2025



[COVER STORY]: New life for an old building. The venerable old high school in Concrete is about to enter a new chapter, rescued from decades of neglect by new owner PJ Parsons, who lives in Stanwood. Built in 1923 and saturated with memories, the 13,724-square-foot building at 45772 Magnus Place is one of three from the original complex at the site: the high school, the gymnasium, and the grade school, which burned in April 2008 after children entered that building illegally and left a smoldering mattress behind.



Concrete silences siren. After reports of numerous complaints relayed by Councilmember Drew Jennkins during the Dec. 9 Concrete Town Council meeting, the air raid siren at Concrete Fire and Life Safety Facility has been silenced.



Alert system up and running. An alert system designed to notify Town of Concrete residents in rapid fashion is functioning. The system is designed to alert residents via text or voice mail about any number of emergency and nonemergency developments with regard to sewer and water, streets, airport, and general communications. Emergency alerts could be related to specific hazards that require some kind of action be taken, such as evacuation, shelter in place, or boil water orders. To sign up, go to townofconcrete.com, click on “About” in the top navigation panel, scroll down to “Public Alerts,” and click on “sign up here.”



Coach Rensink notches 30 years. Concrete women’s basketball coach Kevik Rensink has logged 30 years of coaching at Concrete High School.



Fraudulent Secretary of State notices target small businesses. Attorney General Bob Ferguson is warning of a scammer posing as the Secretary of State’s Office targeting Washington small businesses. The scam letters demand payment well beyond the cost of state business filings, and threaten business owners with fines or dissolution of their business for failing to comply.



Hampton expands pollinator habitat program to Skagit and Snohomish timberlands. Hampton Lumber has announced it will expand its pollinator habitat enhancement project to the company’s timberlands in Skagit and Snohomish counties. The initiative builds on the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance biodiversity and habitat conditions across its working forests, which provide raw materials for wood products while fostering social and ecological benefits.



Darrington wrestlers kick off season with new head coach. September saw a new head coach for the Darrington High School wrestling team. Richard Groh, 33 (right), took over for former head coach Mason McKenzie, Darrington’s three-time state champion (and four-time state medalist), who left the program for the Anacortes School District. Groh is joined by his brother, Mathew Groh, 32, as the team’s assistant coach.



December 2024



[COVER STORY]: Feeding the need. Upper Valley food banks report massive increase in use of food programs.



Town tightens rules for vacant buildings. Town of Concrete has taken a first step toward tightening its regulations around vacant buildings inside town limits, as well as for how—and how well—the owners of those buildings use and maintain them. During its Nov. 12 meeting, the town council approved amendments to Ordinance No. 881, addressing vacant buildings, signage, and levels of use for mixed-use buildings.



Concrete to conduct income survey. In an effort to regain eligibility for some grants, Town of Concrete will launch an effort this month to determine the accurate median household income (MHI) of its service area. Town officials say the town’s MHI from the American Community Survey 2020 Census is unreliable, based on the MHI for the period between 2019 and 2021 and their personal knowledge of the area.



“FreedgeFest to celebrate one year of free food. For the first anniversary of the installation of its Community Freedge, the Upper Skagit Library will host a “FreedgeFest” on Dec. 20 from 4 to 5 p.m.



Interpretive Center opens Dec. 14. The Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center in Rockport is gearing up for another season of eagle watching, with a scheduled opening date of Sat., Dec. 14. The center will kick things off in high fashion with two one-hour live bird presentations on that date, courtesy of Sardis Raptor Center, with showtimes at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Tickets are limited; details are at skagiteagle.org.



Second chronic wasting disease case confirmed in Spokane County. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced on Nov. 15 it had confirmed a second case of chronic wasting disease in an adult male white-tailed deer harvested by a hunter during the opening weekend of the modern firearm deer season.



Port of Skagit appoints new commissioner. The Port of Skagit Commission on Nov. 8 announced the appointment of Melanie Mankamyer as Port Commissioner for District 2. The position became vacant after the sudden passing of longtime Port Commissioner Steve Omdal on Sept. 28.



November 2024



[COVER STORY]: Beyond the books. Services, programs, and materials evolve at Upper Skagit Library.



Water quality, compliance top of mind for town. Town of Concrete’s water system infrastructure continues to be an ongoing concern for local officials. In recent years, the two main issues concerning the local water system are the construction of a new spring box and navigating the aftermath of the coliform bacterial contamination, which began in September 2022.



Wastewater treatment plant garners award. For a third consecutive year, Town of Concrete has won the Washington State Department of Ecology “Outstanding Performance Award.”



SaviBank to be acquired by Harborstone Credit Union. SaviBank will be acquired by Lakewood, Washington-based Harborstone Credit Union sometime during the first quarter of 2025. A firm date has not been set; the transaction is anticipated to be completed after receiving all regulatory approvals, approval by the stockholders of Savi Financial Corporation (the bank holding company for SaviBank), and other customary closing conditions.



Contract in place after dog-hoarding/abuse complaints. An agreement has been signed between Skagit County and an apparent dog breeder who lives near Marblemount. The agreement aims to decrease the number of dogs held on the man’s property, while increasing the health of those that remain.



PSE awarded $45 million grant. Last month, Puget Sound Energy’s Skagit River Valley Transformation for Climate Resiliency project was awarded a $45 million grant to provide regional resilience under the U.S. Department of Energy’s Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) program.



Former library director publishes Story Snowflakes. Former Upper Skagit Library Director and artist Brooke Pederson has released her first self-published art book, titled Story Snowflakes: Fairy Tales. The book is available for purchase at Village Books and Paper Dreams in Fairhaven and Lynden, both in store and online.



Port of Skagit mourns passing of Commissioner Steve Omdal. Port of Skagit announced in late September the sudden passing of longtime Port Commissioner Steve Omdal, who died on Sat., Sept. 28. Omdal was first elected as a Port of Skagit Commissioner representing District 2 in 2012.

Suspect still sought in Rockport deaths. U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are still looking for triple murder suspect Jason Michael Birman, and are offering a combined $15,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Birman, 50, is wanted for three counts of murder in the second degree. He is alleged to have shot three victims in his home in the 15000 block of SR 530, about 5 miles south of Rockport, on Aug. 9, then set the house on fire.

October 2024



[COVER STORY]: Furry. Concrete man has a hidden “fursona” for locals and visitors.



Concrete Herald is for sale. After more than 15 years at the helm, I’ve decided to pass our hometown newspaper to its next caretaker. It’s been an honor to serve as publisher and editor for more than a decade. I’ve watched a generation of kids grow up and graduate, I’ve celebrated milestones with many of you, and I’ve mourned with those who have mourned. For now, it’s business as usual, but soon I will move on to my next chapter, one way or another. I hope there’s someone out there who will take on the mantle and do right by our century-old newspaper. If you’re reading this and want to know more, please reach out to me at editor@concrete-herald.com or 360.630.4303 (cell). —J. K. M.

Town tackles enforcement. Every municipality on the planet has some idea of what it wants to be and look like. Most attempt to reach that destination by, at least in part, developing codes and ordinances that guide its citizens and stakeholders’ actions, and enforcing them if necessary. Town of Concrete is no different, and has lately been discussing the front and back ends of its development and aspirations for placemaking.

Ghost Walk returns for 18th year. The Ghost Walk is back in Concrete for an 18th year, lined up for four weekends in October. The spine-tingling walking tour, co-sponsored by Concrete Chamber of Commerce and the Concrete Heritage Museum, is slated for Oct. 5, 12, 19, and 26, starting at 7 p.m. at Concrete Theatre.

SaviBank sounds alarm over fraud scams. Scammers are targeting unsuspecting people the world over, including Upper Valley citizens. SaviBank branch manager Lynette Gentry said the Sedro-Woolley and Concrete branches have documented several cases of fraud since the beginning of the year.

Concrete Theatre lands $50,000 grant. The historic Concrete Theatre in Concrete Town Center is about to get a financial shot in the arm that will help to fund several upgrades at the entertainment complex. Owners Val Stafford and Fred West announced in September they had been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Washington State Historic Theater Capital Grant program.

Don Ross writes two novellas. Concrete native Donald Ross has been writing his entire life, and now has published two novellas, with a third on the way.

Burglars ram Smuggler Brothers with stolen car. Smuggler Brothers Marijuana Mercantile had “a bit of an unfortunate and exciting story to share” on Sept. 25, according to owner Jeff Kraus. Around 3 a.m. that day, someone rammed a stolen vehicle through the north exterior wall of the business, and made off with approximately $1,000 worth of product.

Commissioners place moratorium for energy projects on Skagit farmland. The Board of Skagit County Commissioners on Sept. 23 adopted an interim ordinance imposing a moratorium on the acceptance of permits for electrical energy generation or storage facilities on Skagit farmland. The moratorium lasts for six months, but may be extended by the board if necessary.

Elk revisited, Part two: The path to cohabitation. As the leaves change colors and the crispness of autumn sweeps into the Skagit Valley, elk from the Nooksack herd are beginning their annual trek back into the lowlands to spend another cold season. These longtime residents of the Upper Valley are revered for their natural beauty and strength, but coexisting in their stomping grounds is not always easy.



Skagit County stops accepting glass at all transfer stations. Effective Oct. 1, glass is no longer accepted for recycling at all Skagit County Transfer Stations for the indefinite future. The change comes after a closure of a glass manufacturing facility in Seattle. There is no longer any facility in the area that will take the county’s recycled glass.

Hampton launches “Paper-Azzi Campaign.” Hampton Lumber has kicked off its “Paper-Azzi Campaign,” an interactive initiative designed to raise awareness about the diverse uses and extensive reach of wood products grown and manufactured in the Pacific Northwest.



September 2024



[COVER STORY]: Full of heart. Before she became the president of Lyman-based Heart To Heart Charity, Tammie Werner was raised to lend a helping hand.

Town settles JAG suit. A years-long dispute between Town of Concrete and a Marysville-based contractor ended on July 29 with a settlement agreement that found the contractor collecting $350,000.

Enforcement, training top conversation during joint commission/council workshop. A July 29 workshop brought all three Town of Concrete commissions to the council table for a discussion of what each commission has been working on, their needs, and council expectations for their work output. Along the way, two elements floated to the top of the discussions: a desire for formal training and enforcement of the town’s existing codes.

County breaks ground on crisis stabilization center expansion. On Aug. 12, Skagit County celebrated the groundbreaking for the Crisis Stabilization Campus expansion on State Route 20, Sedro-Woolley.

Skagit County commissioners oppose Goldeneye BESS project.

Lyman seeks water service survey participants. Lyman water service customers are encouraged to complete a survey that will help Town of Lyman comply with federal Environmental Protection Agency regulations for public water systems. The town aims to complete an inventory of its customer service lines. The survey will help the town achieve this goal.

Community mourns after tragic deaths. Three lives were lost on Aug. 9 during a house fire in the 15000 block of SR 530, about 5 miles south of Rockport. The tragic event, however, developed another layer of sorrow for mourning friends and family when a forensic examination performed by the Skagit County Coroner’s Office revealed that the victims had been shot prior to the fire. The Coroner’s Office determined that the gunshots contributed to the death of all three victims.

WDFW files emergency rules to help prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease. Following confirmation of a case of chronic wasting disease in Spokane County in late July, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife on Aug. 23 announced it had filed multiple emergency rules to help prevent the spread of the disease across the state.

August 2024



[COVER STORY]: Elk revisited. Part one: Elk Hoof Rot Disease becomes mounting concern in Upper Valley.

Editorial: Pay attention during budget season. In the late 1990s, a wise man told me, “We get the government we deserve.” He wasn’t making a moral or ethical statement; he was simply saying that if we don’t pay attention to our elected officials’ actions or sit on our hands while others cast their votes during election cycles, we shouldn’t be too surprised if we’re unhappy with the result. Put another way, the world is run by those who show up. Which brings us to October, when most municipalities in the Concrete Herald coverage area will push to develop their budgets for 2025.

Town gets clean audits. Town of Concrete welcomed good news in July in the form of audits from the Office of the Washington State Auditor. Two audits were performed: an accountability audit for the period from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023, and a financial statements audit for the same period. Both audits were clean, with no findings.

Fly-In fun married by vulgar display. An otherwise enjoyable outing for one of Concrete’s most popular events was nicked by one attendee who brought an unwelcome message to the airport. Early on Sat., July 20, a silver Luscombe 8E aircraft arrived at Mears Field in Concrete and was discovered parked near the main gate with a vulgar message of a political nature spray-painted on both sides of its fuselage. Efforts to find the plane’s pilot were at first futile, and two event organizers used duct tape to cover the offensive word. The duct tape was removed before the plane left the fly-in.

Cascade Days offers lineup of fun events. Cascade Days, Concrete’s most popular party, again promises a lineup of fun-filled activities for all ages. The festival will be held this year on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16 and 17. The fun kicks off on Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m., with a barbecue at Veterans Memorial Park, setting the stage for a night of family-friendly sports activity. Spectators can cheer on local athletes during the adult softball game and pickleball matches. Pickleball lessons will coach those new to the sport.

School district board approves 2024–25 budget. Following a special school budget public hearing, the Concrete School District Board of Directors approved the district’s 2024–25 budget during its regular meeting on July 25. Only Concrete Herald attended the public hearing, during which Business Manager Lisa Fenley presented the four funds that comprise the budget: ASB, Transportation Vehicle, General, and Capital Projects. The district has no debt service fund for the coming school year, because it carries no current debt.

Lyman hires Lacy. Town of Lyman has a new clerk-treasurer. Lacy Judd began her full-time tenure with the town on April 1, and has settled nicely into her new role.

Sauk River Estates retains counsel, plays waiting game. The Sauk River Estates HOA “has decided to go all in,” according to board secretary Marjorie Sorenson, in its effort to convince the state to take a closer look at a plan from Bellingham-based Nielsen Brothers Inc. to log 53 acres of land on a steep slope above the tiny community south of Rockport. “We have lawyered up.”

Making a horror movie in Concrete. A. J. Urquhart wants to scare you to death in October. The Edmonds-based filmmaker has been shooting a followup to his 2022 short “Hockett,” a horror flick that screened at Concrete Theatre. You might have seen him and his cast—including the towering Jackson Price, who plays the killer—at the Superior Building in Concrete and other area locations.

July 2024



[COVER STORY]: Honored. Pioneer Association taps seven Upper Valley citizens for Pioneer Spirit Award.

For the first time since 2012, residents of the Upper Valley will be recognized for keeping the “pioneer spirit” alive in the community of Concrete with the Pioneer Spirit Award. Through their various ventures, Jason Miller (Concrete Herald), John and Gail Boggs (Concrete Heritage Museum), Valerie Stafford and Fred West (Concrete Theatre and Act One Ice Cream Parlor), and Marty and Adrienne Smith (Concrete Food Bank) all share a dedicated passion for their individual pursuits, as well as the Town of Concrete.

Town projects update. As 2024 progresses, Town of Concrete continues to pursue several projects, while wrapping others.

How to build a bike park. After only two months from approval, the first two phases of the Silo Park Bike Park are complete. Bike park champion Stacy Asarian and supporters celebrated the opening of the multi-use trail system and bike skills park on July 1.

Lyman Car, Motorcycle, and Craft Show. The 23rd annual Lyman Car, Motorcycle, and Craft Show is slated for Sat., July 13. This year’s event promises craft booths, a silent auction, a general raffle, and a 50/50 raffle, plus music by Madam Jeanne’s Entertainment.

Tiny HOA fears proposed logging could threaten lives. Kim Skarda is nervous. The part-time resident of Sauk River Estates south of Rockport since 2008 said a plan from Bellingham-based Nielsen Brothers Inc. to log 53 acres of land on a steep slope above her home looks a lot like another Oso catastrophe in the making.

Fire districts 10, 19 push to combine. Voters served by the Skagit County Fire District 10 (Grasmere, Birdsview) and 19 (Rockport, Marblemount) will see an opportunity to merge the two districts on their Aug. 6 ballots.

Summer in Darrington. As the saying goes in Washington, “Summer starts after the Fourth of July.” That certainly rings true for Darrington.

Mushball tourney moves to Concrete. After more than three decades, the Jack and Jill Mushball Tournament will move this year from the Newhalem ballfield to Veterans Memorial Park in Concrete. The popular event, which raises money each year for area nonprofits, will be held on July 20–21, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

Pioneer Picnic planned. History will come alive again this summer in La Conner. The 120th Skagit County Pioneer Association Picnic and General Meeting, a La Conner summer tradition, is scheduled for Aug. 1 at Pioneer Park, near the Rainbow Bridge.

June 2024



[COVER STORY]: Senior wills. Wit and wisdom from the graduating class of 2024.

Town Council Workshop sparks talk of enforcement, updates to safety and zoning codes. Members of Concrete Town Council gathered on April 1 for a workshop regarding the town’s historic town center and its buildings, businesses, and state of occupancy.

Comp plan feedback workshops drew few participants. Back-to-back workshops on May 16 became little more than echo chambers for members of the Concrete Planning Commission, three of whom were already sitting at the table when the first workshop began with a time for members of all four town committees and commissions to provide responses to questions regarding the town’s comprehensive plan update.

Concrete School District lands $150,000 SCALES grant. Concrete School District last month announced it received a grant award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service Project SCALES (Supporting Community Agriculture and Local Education Systems). The school district is one of only 12 recipients nationwide to receive the Project SCALES funding. The $149,992 award over two years will enhance and expand the CSD local and seasonal procurement, as well as its Farm to School program.

Track & Field ends season at District meet. Senior Track & Field standout Jackson Slimane had the Quad-District meet in his sights, but couldn’t quite close the gap needed to send the first-time shotput thrower to the next level.

Hail to the champs! A sunny day matched the mood on May 30, as the Sedro-Woolley High School fastpitch softball team paraded down Metcalf to Hammer Heritage Square. The team captured first place at the state tournament in the 2A category, besting Tumwater 4–2 in the championship game on May 25.

Darrington athletic standouts. Softball and baseball players are named to All-League teams; two wrestlers head to national competition in July.

March 2024



[COVER STORY]: 10 years later. On March 22, families, survivors, responders, and community members will gather to recognize and remember the Oso Landslide, and to dedicate a permanent memorial. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the site of the slide, approximately 4 miles east of Oso. The public is welcome to attend.

Concrete to update its comprehensive plan. Town of Concrete has begun the process of updating its comprehensive plan, as well as forming plans to address housing and climate change.

Spongy moth eradication proposed. Washington State Department of Agriculture wants to treat approximately 920 acres at the southeast corner of Baker Lake for spongy moth with a soil-based bacteria that is toxic only to caterpillars.

Book pays tribute to Sedro-Woolley coach. Mount Vernon writer Mike Stewart has written a memoir about Sedro-Woolley High School and Onalaska High School head football coach Ed Simons, Jr.

Library collaboration rolls out this month.

A collaboration between Concrete School District and the Upper Skagit Library aims to restock and remodel the elementary and high school libraries. The agreement, which was finalized last November, will essentially make Concrete schools a branch of the library, providing all students with age-appropriate access to books from multiple community libraries. Books can be checked out and returned from their school, with Upper Skagit Library employees handling the deliveries.

Voters approve both levy asks. Low voter turnout nevertheless yielded approval for two levy requests from the Concrete School District.

Once eliminated from the U.S., this easy-to-spread illness has returned. Measles is once again making headlines. Nearly a dozen states have identified cases since December, and outbreaks have occurred in Washington, Pennsylvania, and Florida. The uptick has caused the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue an emergency notice.

Concrete wrestlers send four to State. For four Concrete High School wrestlers, the road to Mat Classic ended with no medals, but much experience under their belts. Freshman Riley O’Neil, 106 lbs.; junior Trenten Clark, 126; junior Conner Evans, 138; and junior Jakob Lofton, 175, made the trip to the Tacoma Dome Feb. 16–17.

Clear Lake, Day Creek historian writes about growing up in Day Creek. Clear Lake and Day Creek historian Deanna Ammons has written her first book, a memory-laced account of Day Creek in the 1940s and ’50s. Hard Work and Happy Times: Growing Up in Day Creek (Stump Ranch Press) is a warmly written series of memories recounted by Ammons, who celebrates her 80th birthday in April.

WA pot shops could get bank accounts. A bill making its way through Congress aims to provide licensed cannabis businesses access to the same financial services as any other business.

O’Brien Reach feasibility study and final report available. The feasibility study and final report for the O’Brien Reach area are complete and available for viewing and download on the O’Brien Reach study Web page at wsdot.wa.gov/construction-planning/search-studies/sr-20-skagit-obrian-reach-feasibility-study.

Three Darrington wrestlers medal at State tourney. Six wrestlers from Darrington High School traveled to the Tacoma Dome in February for the Mat Classic state wrestling tournament, and three of them returned a little heavier, with the weight of medals around their necks. Sophomore Kade West, freshman Creed Wright, and 8th grader Bryson Nations all stood on the awards podium at the end of the second day of competition, with West and Wright taking second place at 285 lbs. and 113 lbs., respectively. Nations nabbed a 6th place medal at 106 lbs.

February 2024



[COVER STORY]: The way forward. Award-winning Concrete playwright tells a tale about women who pushed back and charted their own course.

Town takes steps toward employee retention. Following a Dec. 4 workshop to discuss employee pay policies, Concrete Town Council approved several changes for 2024 in separate motions during its Dec. 11 regular council meeting. The changes are designed to encourage town employees to stay with the town, rather than leave for greener financial pastures.

Town projects update. Town of Concrete is pursuing several projects as it heads into 2024.

League of Women Voters to present voter education series. The League of Women Voters of Skagit County is planning a series of voter education presentations on topics related to the elections throughout 2024.

Mardi Gras in Concrete serves up eclectic mix of activities. This year’s Mardi Gras celebration in Concrete might set a record for its eclectic offerings.

Feb. 13 vote approaches for levies. The deadline to vote in the Skagit and Whatcom County Special Elections is Tue., Feb. 13, and on the ballot are a pair of two-year tax levies proposed by Concrete School District.

Crickmore named superintendent. Interim Superintendent Carrie Crickmore will be the new superintendent for Concrete School District.

Goodwill opens retail location in Sedro-Woolley. On Feb. 2, an enthusiastic crowd lined up at the front doors of Evergreen Goodwill’s new Sedro-Woolley location at 506 Crossroads Square.

Legislature to decide on high-speed pursuits. A citizen initiative aimed at giving police wider discretion on when they engage in high-speed pursuits was forwarded to the Legislature on Jan. 11.

Steelhead fishery opened on Feb. 3 on Skagit and Sauk rivers. After a favorable steelhead-return forecast, fisheries managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife have announced a recreational catch-and-release fishery and modest steelhead fisheries operated by the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe, and the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe.

End to daylight saving time in the sights of “Ditch the Switch” advocates. Washingtonians may lose their cherished ultra-late-night sunsets in the summer if Washington state opts for permanent Pacific Standard Time.

Commerce awards over $85 million to expand electric vehicle charging across Washington state. Governor Jay Inslee and Washington State Department of Commerce in January announced more than $85 million in grants that will fund nearly 5,000 new electric vehicle charging stations in communities throughout the state. The Sauk-Suiattle Tribe will benefit from the funding, which will pay for a Level 2 charger and a direct-current fast charger at an EV station located at 22641 SR 530, near Darrington.

[NEW COLUMN] Set in stone: Concrete history. Lined with historic photographs and full of patrons roosting at the longest single-plank bar in the state, it appears as though The Hub’s golden age hasn’t skipped a day. But the bar’s history is not so linear.

Public safety must be a priority, legislators say. Public safety should be a top priority for this year’s legislative session, Gov. Jay Inslee and bipartisan state legislators said on the eve of the 2024 legislative session.

Secretary Hobbs warns Washington voters to be alert for deepfakes. After news reports that registered voters in New Hampshire received fake phone calls simulating President Joe Biden speaking negatively about the Presidential Primary, Secretary of State Steve Hobbs on Jan. 22 warned Washington voters that deepfakes are an ongoing threat to elections and the voting public.

Commissioners adopt interim ordinance prohibiting new permits for event venues on agricultural land. On Jan. 29, the Skagit Board of County Commissioners adopted an interim ordinance temporarily prohibiting the acceptance of new permits for event venues on Skagit County agricultural land. The interim ordinance, which took effect immediately, clarifies that permissible tourism-related activity on Skagit farmland does not include permanent businesses that conduct large events, such as weddings and concerts.

January 2024



[Cover story]: Decades of dreams. Concrete High School gymnasium celebrates 72 years of rivalries, traditions, and memories.

Town takes steps toward employee retention. Following a Dec. 4 workshop to discuss employee pay policies, Concrete Town Council approved several changes for 2024 in separate motions during its Dec. 11 regular council meeting. The changes are designed to encourage town employees to stay with the town, rather than leave for greener financial pastures.

Upper Skagit Library opens free fridge. The Upper Skagit Library in Concrete Town Center last month opened a free community refrigerator, the “Freedge.”

Sweeney wins professional excellence award. Concrete School District Athletic Director Randy Sweeney was presented a professional excellence award at the Dec. 14 meeting of the district board of directors.

Interpretive center in full swing this month and next. The Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center in Rockport last month pulled the trigger on its 2023–24 season, with a full lineup of nature walks and presentations continuing in January and February.

Marblemount’s lone child care option is for sale. Unless a new provider can be found, Marblemount is at risk of losing its only licensed child care provider. Families familiar with Upriver Discovery School in Marblemount agree its loss would have a negative impact on families and employers in the area. Since 2020, UDS has provided a critical community service for the employees of North Cascades National Park, Seattle City Light, and other agencies and local businesses.kagit County commissioners heard updates from county officials during an Oct. 17 Seattle City Light FERC relicensing discussion at the Commissioners’ Hearing Room in Mount Vernon.

November 2023



[Cover story]: The falconer. When people find out that Sierra Wagner is a falconer, they often react with excited wonder. “They think it must be awesome having a hawk as a pet, and I just shake my head,” she said. “Yeah, sure. A pet that wants to eat me.”

EDC presents airport recommendations. At the Oct. 23 Concrete Town Council meeting, the Economic Development Commission brought to attention a list of 11 action items for the improvement of Mears Field—Concrete’s municipal airport.

New deputy clerk for Concrete. Town of Concrete has a new deputy clerk. Heather Parker, Concrete High School Class of 2013, began her employment with the town on Oct. 2.

Concrete mourns loss of CHS senior JR Janda. On the afternoon of Oct. 10, 2023, James “JR” Janda, 17, of Concrete, died in a car accident close to his home.

Bat positive for rabies found in Skagit County. A Skagit County resident was exposed to the rabies virus in October after handling a bat with bare hands. The resident picked up a live bat found on the ground in their yard and sustained a scratch from the bat. The resident alerted Skagit County Public Health, was directed to medical care, and received the first doses of rabies prophylaxis the same day as the exposure.

Winter energy bill assistance available via PSE. As fall and winter usher in cooler temperatures, Puget Sound Energy natural gas customers will see a significant reprieve from higher prices as the result of PSE’s Purchased Gas Adjustment filed with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission.

Skagit County Public Health offers financial assistance for septic system inspection and maintenance. Skagit County Public Health is offering up to $200 in rebates for septic system inspection, pumping, or riser installation to qualifying residents (one per household).

Public meetings scheduled on options for restoring grizzly bears to the North Cascades. The National Park Service and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service have announced meetings for the public to provide comment on the draft Environmental Impact Statement that evaluates options for restoring grizzly bears to the North Cascades ecosystem in Washington, where the animals once roamed. The public also is invited to provide comment on the proposed rule from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service that would provide local communities with additional management tools under section 10(j) of the Endangered Species Act.

County hosts City Light relicensing discussion. Skagit County commissioners heard updates from county officials during an Oct. 17 Seattle City Light FERC relicensing discussion at the Commissioners’ Hearing Room in Mount Vernon.

Port of Skagit creates Community Firewood Program. Port of Skagit is partnering with Community Action of Skagit County to get firewood into the hands and homes of those who need it as the cold weather approaches.

Skagit County Solid Waste to host home composting workshops. Join the Skagit County Solid Waste team to learn to turn yard and garden debris and even kitchen food scraps into rich, soil-amending compost for your lawn and garden.

Federal benefits health fairs. The Northwest Washington National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association will host four health fairs in November.

October 2023



[Cover story]: Dauntless in Darrington Roselie Rasmussen doesn’t care what you look like; she cares about what’s next to the bone and what you feel like inside your skin.

Editorial. Who knew that 4-inch fish needed a 16-foot-wide culvert to travel beneath a highway? WSDOT and our state legislature, that’s who. The ridiculously over-engineered “fish passage” culvert beneath SR 20 in Concrete (and elsewhere, undoubtedly) immediately served another purpose: It’s a graffiti magnet. Voila! Instant blight.

Community meeting draws dozens. An East County Community Meeting on Sept. 25 aimed to gather questions and feedback from Upper Valley residents. Mission accomplished. Almost 30 people attended the gathering …

Planning Commission, HPLC reconvene. After COVID-19 sidelined their efforts, the Historic Preservation and Landmarks Commission and the Planning Commission for Town of Concrete have reconstituted and resumed regular meetings.

Concrete man dies after swerving to avoid elk. A Concrete man died after he swerved to avoid an elk and hit a utility pole. On Sept. 8, Nick Verner, 29, was traveling westbound on SR in his Subaru Legacy when the accident occurred near Pinelli Rd. at approximately 5:30 a.m.

New station manager at KSVU. KSVU 90.1 FM on your radio dial has a new station manager. After a decade of service to the community-supported, Upper Valley radio station, Erma Baude handed the managerial reins to Catherine Thuline last month.

School district hosts community forums. A series of community forums hosted by Concrete School District drew dozens of participants for a time of reflection, information, and input.

Fead resigns as CHS principal. Citing family health concerns, Concrete High School Principal Laura Fead resigned from the position effective Sept. 29.

Fugitive evades law enforcement in Rockport area. On Sept. 24, Skagit County Sheriff deputies located James Joseph Kelly, a wanted felon, several miles up Concrete Sauk Valley Rd. in eastern Skagit County. Kelly avoided arrest by jumping into the Skagit River and swimming across, ending up west of Rockport. Several agencies assisted in the search, but Kelly was not located.

NPS, USFW seek public comment on options to restore grizzly bears to North Cascades. The National Park Service and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service seek public input on a draft Environmental Impact Statement that evaluates options for restoring grizzly bears to the North Cascades ecosystem in Washington, where the animals once roamed.

Sourdough Fire lessens to “moderate.” On Sept. 22, after cooler temperatures and wetter weather moved across the fire zone, the North Cascades National Park Service Complex downgraded the Sourdough Fire “behavior” to “moderate.” At that point, the Sourdough Fire covered 7,377 acres and fire crews had achieved 25 percent containment.

Fall Tire Roundup scheduled for Oct. 5–6. Skagit County will host a free tire roundup for Skagit County residents on Thursday, Oct. 5 and Fri., Oct. 6 at the Skagit County Fairgrounds in Mt. Vernon.

September 2023



[Cover story]: 10 years of Farm to School. Concrete School District boardmember Mike Brondi said vegetation in Washington has a way of turning asphalt into forest. In a way, that process took place right before his eyes at Concrete School District.

Editorial: In praise of the rank and file. Bolstered by the steam release valve of the Adopt a Spot program, Public Works is fully staffed and has been busting tail on numerous projects. Kudos to them. Meanwhile, our town’s Clerk-Treasurer, Andrea Fichter, has been effectively working two jobs after the departure of our excellent former deputy clerk, Terri Norris. Big thank-you’s to all town staff.

Judge dismisses lawsuits against town, cities, county official. Citing jurisdictional boundaries, a Skagit County District Court judge on Aug. 28 dismissed five lawsuits that had been brought against Town of Concrete, City of Sedro-Woolley, City of Mount Vernon, and a deputy prosecuting attorney for Skagit County.

Concrete Herald announces listening session. Concrete Herald plans to offer area residents a chance to help focus the newspaper’s coverage in ways that are most meaningful to its readers. Editor and Publisher Jason Miller has scheduled an open listening session at the Hub in Concrete Town Center on Sat., Sept. 23, at 5 p.m., to give readers a chance to discuss how well the paper is meeting the needs of the community and the newspaper’s readers. Light refreshments will be served, and readers will be asked to respond to a variety of questions designed to gauge the newspaper’s relevance to their interests.

Cascade Burgers changes owners. After 13.5 years under Susan and Keith Taxdahl’s eye and care, Cascade Burgers has new owners. Hannah and Brad Gilbert signed on the dotted line on Aug. 18, making the Concrete 1950s-style diner their own.

Hamilton Post Office still not open. After the November 2021 flood drenched it, the Hamilton Post Office closed. Almost two years later, it still has not reopened for business.

Darrington Library reimagined. At more than 30 years old, the Sno-Isle Libraries facility was showing its age, not functioning to the level that today’s users require. That’s about to change when the library reopens its doors to the public on Sept. 30, after a $1.5 million renovation.

Sourdough, Blue Lake fires rage through August. Some may have thought the Upper Valley might dodge wildfire smoke this year, but a July 29 lightning strike near Diablo put an end to that dream.

Concrete 4-H at the fair. The Concrete Furs-n-Things 4-H club put in another strong showing at this year’s Skagit County Fair, held Aug. 9–12.

Sedro-Woolley Lions Club to host golf tournament. Sedro-Woolley Lions will sponsor its first golf tournament this month, with an aim to help people in Skagit County with diabetes and pre-diabetes. The tournament will be held on Sat., Sept. 23, at Avalon Golf Links, located at 19345 Kelleher Rd. in Burlington.

“Mass Assistance Day” planned for legal aid. In partnership with Skagit Legal Aid, Civil Survival will jointly host a Legal Financial Obligation Mass Assistance Day on Wed., Oct. 25.

August 2023



Editorial: Economic Development Commission hasn’t “run its course.” There seems to be an effort among some to dismantle years of work on the part of very dedicated volunteers in Concrete and the Upper Valley community.

Concrete officials face lawsuit. All six Concrete elected officials have been named in a lawsuit against Town of Concrete. The suit alleges that, acting in their official capacities for the town, the officials “refused, neglected, or … refrained from performing a duty imposed upon him or her by law.”

Riding for research. Residents may notice a bicyclist in tutus and superhero outfits riding the backroads of the Upper Skagit in the coming weeks.

Cascade Days returns. Concrete’s biggest party is back on the calendar, with Cascade Days organizers gearing up for the two-day event on Aug. 18–19.

[Cover story]: Sold on service: Cascade Supply blends big-store reach with small-town attention. Stepping into Cascade Supply hardware store in Concrete Town Center is like stepping back in time. The shelving, the fluorescent lights, the faint smell of animal feed and lumber … all of it blends together to make you feel comfortable …

Concrete boys win tournament championship. The 2023 Concrete Invitational took place on July 15 during the famous Fly-In. Darrington, Concordia Christian (Tacoma) and Shoreline Christian made their way to Concrete to participate in the four-team, round robin tournament.

Dressing it forward. In The Model Building, next to The Hub in Concrete Town Center, a unique clothing store has set up shop.

Pioneer Picnic on tap. The 119th annual Skagit County Pioneer Association Picnic and General Meeting is scheduled for Thur., Aug. 3, at 11 a.m., at Pioneer Park near the Rainbow Bridge in La Conner.

Hospital District 304 commissioner forum reveals common ground. A July 17 candidate forum hosted by League of Women Voters found two candidates for Commissioner Position 2 for the United General Hospital District sounding more notes of commiseration than disagreement.

New status, protections proposed for Cascade River. In what would be a first for Washington, the Department of Ecology is proposing to classify the Cascade River near Marblemount as an “Outstanding Resource Water,” a special designation under the federal Clean Water Act that carries extra water quality protections and recognition.

County offers assistance for septic inspection, maintenance. Skagit County Public Health offers up to $200 rebates for septic system inspection, pumping, or riser installation to qualifying residents (one per household).

July 2023



Paid student internships offer opportunities to build resumes. Paid student internships are available in Concrete this summer. Funded by the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation and run through Northwest Educational District 189, the student internships are designed to help prepare young people with slight disabilities for employment transition.

Lower Baker Trail planned for fall.

A new walking trail is coming to Concrete this fall. The Lower Baker Trail will extend the Cascade Trail on the east end of Concrete.

Angell retires after 23 years. Longtime Concrete Public Works groundskeeper Dale Angell will park his mower for the last time at the end of July. The stalwart Town of Concrete employee gave 23.5 years of service to the municipality, beginning in January 2000.

Bidding farewell to Mr. Barrett. More than 100 co-workers, friends, and family members gathered at Concrete Elementary School on June 6 to honor Concrete School District Superintendent Wayne Barrett with words and the dedication of a memorial bench. Barrett passed away in a tragic car accident on April 29. Speakers at the memorial bench event remembered him warmly and with humor.

[Cover story]: Don’s next project. Everybody knows Don Smith. If they don’t, they ain’t from around here. At 68 and newly retired from Washington State Parks, Smith is an Upper Valley icon. The Rockport freelance artist has been producing artwork with his signature flair for almost 50 years.

Remembering Northern State: Public History Day slated for July 29. In collaboration with the Port of Skagit County, the Skagit County Historical Museum and Sedro-Woolley Museum are hosting their second annual public history preservation event at the Northern State Hospital Grounds in Sedro-Woolley, on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Rural Snohomish County gets high-speed Internet funding. Dozens of entities in rural Snohomish County will get a cut of more than $76 million in grant funding and loans for high-speed Internet access from an infrastructure law.

Pioneer Picnic on tap. The 119th annual Skagit County Pioneer Association Picnic and General Meeting is scheduled for Thur., Aug. 3, at 11 a.m., at Pioneer Park near the Rainbow Bridge in La Conner.

JUNE 2023



Editorial: Let’s talk about parking. Town of Concrete is sniffing around its parking codes, looking to update several elements, including infractions, ticketing, and junk vehicle enforcement. It’s a necessary move, since parts of the code date to 1984.

Newspaper forum reinforces key service provided by local journalism. Community journalism has a rich history, but the present business model has its issues. Yet the future of local news coverage across America isn’t lacking reasons for optimism.

Living “green” wall coming to Concrete. A “living wall” is planned for the east side of Concrete Town Hall this summer. A living wall, or “green wall,” is essentially a free-standing or building-mounted wall that incorporates living plants.

Town severs ties with engineering firm. Concrete Town Council on May 22 voted to terminate its contract with Sedro-Woolley-based CRH Engineering. The decision came after two issues arose that caused councilmembers enough concern to make the decision, according to the May 24 termination letter sent to CRH Engineering principal Cody Hart.

Concrete wastewater treatment plant awarded. Our of more than 300 wastewater treatment plants statewide, 109 of them recently earned recognition for their operations in 2022. Concrete’s plant was one of them.

Crickmore named interim superintendent. Concrete School District administrator Carrie Crickmore was named interim superintendent for the Concrete School District days after former Superintendent Wayne Barrett was killed in a car accident on April 29. The district board of directors made the announcement after convening a special meeting on May 3.

Second O’Brien Reach workshop garners little support for two WSDOT alternatives. A June 1 stakeholder workshop to discuss the O’Brien Reach Floodplain Feasibility Study revealed continued disagreement from Upper Valley residents who live in and downstream from the site.

Donations sought to reroof Suiattle Guard Station. The Darrington Historical Society, in agreement with the Darrington Ranger District, is seeking donations to fund the reroofing of the Suiattle Guard Station. The Suiattle River Road was closed in 2006 because of flooding and access to the cabin was restored in 2014.

City Light submits final license application to FERC. On April 28, Seattle City Light submitted its final license application to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, detailing plans to operate the Skagit River Hydroelectric Project for the next 50 years.

May 2023



[cover story] Appreciating EMS. It’s Friday and you’ve had a long week. You are driving home from work and traffic is heavy on SR 20, because the pass just opened and everybody seems to be on the road. Suddenly the car approaching from the other lane turns in front of you without signaling. You hit your brakes immediately, the seat belt holds you in place, the anti-lock brakes do their job, and you avoid a collision. The truck behind you, however, has an impatient driver who passes you on the right by driving onto the shoulder. It T-bones the turning car and both car and truck crash into another car, causing it to flip over.

Potential for major turnovers in Lyman, Hamilton, Concrete. Candidate filing week is May 15–19.

Concrete gets $900,000 for water, sewer infrastructure repairs. A state appropriation announced April 25 will put $900,000 into the Town of Concrete budget for water and sewer infrastructure repairs and upgrades. The money will be split in half, with $450,000 going to repair and upgrade the town’s three sewer lift stations, and $450,000 going toward a new spring box at the town’s spring-fed water source. It is unclear whether the money will fully fund each project through completion.

New Public Works employee. Town of Concrete has hired Kellen Salseina as a Public Works Maintenance Worker. His start date was May 1. Salseina comes to the position with a background in forestry, including logging, equipment operation, project management, and timber sales. He spent more than a decade with DNR in Colville and is the founder and principal of Kellen Salseina Forestry.

Cascade Days planning continues. An April 20 planning meeting has further crystalized the re-imagining of Concrete’s decades-old event. Management of Concrete’s biggest party shifted to the Concrete Chamber of Commerce in February, with Cheryl Weston named as the point person. Weston, a chamber board member, told Concrete Herald the event lineup is solidifying and the chamber’s primary push is now sponsorships.

School district superintendent killed in collision. Concrete School District Superintendent Wayne Barrett was killed in a one-car collision on Sat., April 29. The accident occurred shortly before midnight, just east of Hamilton at milepost 78 on SR 20. According to a Washington State Patrol press memo, Barrett was traveling eastbound in his Ford F250 when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason, continued onto the westbound shoulder, and struck a tree. Barrett, 64, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident. The cause of the accident was unknown at press time and is under investigation.

“Love of Sedro-Woolley” workshop gleans project ideas. Upwards of 55 participants descended on the Sedro-Woolley Community Center April 19 for an evening of conversations about Sedro-Woolley and what positive changes could be made. Sponsored by the City of Sedro-Woolley, the event brought author and community development consultant Peter Kageyama to town. Kageyama led attendees through a series of exercises designed to get them thinking positively about their city and what could be done to improve it.

Kesti announces bid for mayor of Sedro-Woolley. On April 8, JoEllen Kesti, Sedro-Woolley’s mayor pro-tem and city council member to Ward 2, announced her candidacy for the position of Mayor of Sedro-Woolley.

City Light files Updated Study Report with FERC. Seattle City Light on April 7 filed its Updated Study Report Meeting Summary with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The summary focused on questions regarding study results, findings, variances, and modifications surrounding its bid for relicensing its Skagit River Project.

Busy summer in Darrington. Summer is a going to be a busy time in the Darrington community, especially the weekend of July 21 to 23. Darrington Day, in Old School Park and the community, the Bluegrass Festival at the Music Park, the archery tournament at the archery range, the Rock and Gem Show at the Mansford Grange, and the Llama Show at the rodeo grounds are some of the events planned.

A legacy of PEACE. The evening of April 3, 2023, put on a spectacular show at sunset. The cloud formations and the light were dazzling. That morning, John “Peace Wizard” Bromet picked up his peace sign and headed over to spend the day pet-sitting for his dear friend, GuruBani Whitney. He walked the distance from his nearby cabin.

Police pursuit law rules modified. Police may pursue suspects who pose long-term serious risk to others under revisions of a more restrictive 2022 vehicle chase law that on April 17 passed both houses of this year’s Legislature.

April 2023



[cover story] Uganda and back. There’s something you should know about Sierra Rensink. She doesn’t just pack up and fly to Uganda. She knows it; her parents and siblings know it; her entire church family knows it.

Superior Building gets a little respect. After decades of neglect, the Superior Portland Cement Company administration building in Concrete is undergoing renovations to remove the exterior fence from around the building and restore some of its historic identity.

Town implements policies/procedures to protect EFTs. During its Feb. 13 regular meeting, Concrete Town Council approved a resolution designed to protect the town from illegal electronic funds transfers.

Council appoints new member. During its March 27 meeting, Concrete Town Council appointed Cassie Jo Manke to the Position 2 seat left vacant after former Councilmember Jeremy Akers resigned in March.

Superintendent stifles protests with raise refusal. During the March 30 Concrete School District board meeting, Superintendent Wayne Barrett waited while half a dozen attendees voiced their disapproval of him and the $9,000/year raise for him that was on the table, then declined to accept the raise during his superintendent’s report.

Brigham named new chamber executive director. It’s official: Monique Brigham is the new executive director for the Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce.

Janicki eyes August for building completion. Janicki Industries hopes to have its new building in Hamilton operational by August. “We’re going as fast as we can,” said President John Janicki. “We had three months of ‘float’ in the schedule and we’ve used that up.” The project got started after Janicki Industries secured a large contract that required a new facility and equipment. Janicki said the biggest challenges came from moving so fast.

Rodale opens one offering at Cascadian Farm this summer. Cascadian Farm near Rockport is easing into the 2023 tourist season with a single offering planned for the popular Upper Valley destination. The farm will offer “u-pick” blueberries, according to Rodale Institute Communications Manager Chloe Nouvelle, who added the farm stand will not be open.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recommends safe flood storage at Seattle’s Skagit dams. On Feb. 23, the U.S. Army of Engineers filed a letter with FERC recommending that Seattle’s new federal license require 200,000 acre/feet of flood storage by Nov. 1 of each year.

January 2023

[cover story] All about the eagles. The Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center in Rockport is open and offering guided interpretive walks, as well as a slew of fun experiences and information within its headquarters near Howard Miller Steelhead Park.

Semro appointed to town council. East County Resource Center Director Stephanie Semro has an additional hat to wear. During a Dec. 12 special meeting, the Concrete Town Council appointed her to fill the Position 4 seat vacated by Marla Reed after the council appointed her as mayor.

Concrete approves 2023 budget. Concrete Town Council approved a new 2023 budget of $2,861,538 during its Dec. 12 meeting. This is a minor increase from 2022.

Climbing wall progressing. With every passing day, the climbing wall project on the north face of the silos at Silo Park in Concrete becomes less dream and more reality. Project lead Jeremy Akers reports that a mid-December adventure yielded plenty of information about the structure and his proposed reuse for it.

Remembering Pola Kelley. On Dec. 14, mere days before she passed away, Pola Kelley got a standing ovation from a packed Sedro-Woolley City Council chambers. It was a fitting tribute for Kelley, who was on hand that night to be honored by resolution for her contributions to the Sedro-Woolley community.

Hamilton struggles to regain postal services. After the November 2021 flood drenched it, the Hamilton Post Office closed. Not much has happened since.

Darrington senior recovering after football injury. On Fri., Oct. 28, the Darrington Homecoming “Saws & Claws” football game against Concrete ended with a 30–18 win for the Loggers. But while the other players went home to their families after the upset, one Darrington player went to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

[cover story] Mars on her mind. Concrete High School grad has otherworldly aspirations.

Mayor Miller, Economic Development Commission chair, chair pro tem resign. After almost nine years in office, Concrete Mayor Jason Miller resigned from the position during the Aug. 8 Concrete Town Council meeting. His resignation was effective Aug. 31 at 4:30 p.m.

“Adopt a Spot” program aims to maintain, beautify common areas. A recently approved program is designed to town staff shoulder the load of maintaining several locations in town, including parks and other common areas.

Town of Concrete has a new Web site. After numerous fits and starts that spanned years, Town of Concrete finally has a new Web site. The site is located at the same URL, townofconcrete.com, but its design and functionality is far more user-friendly that its predecessor, which was designed and launched in the mid-1990s.

Medically assisted treatment options moves to new location. A collaborative effort by Mount Baker Presbyterian Church and community partners to provide medically assisted treatment has moved to a larger venue. Medically assisted treatment services can now be accessed at 44942 SR 20 (the former Sunrise Services building next to the county shop property at SR 20 and Concrete Sauk Valley Rd.) on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

[cover story] A gentle care. Terry Gifford’s chamomile farm offers rest, comfort, calm, and healing.

Volunteerism booms in Concrete. Town of Concrete is experiencing an unprecedented volunteer boom. More Concrete and Upper Valley residents than usual are turning out for local volunteer projects to contribute to town beautification.

Salary Commission created; Economic Development Commission appointments blocked. During the July 11 Concrete Town Council meeting, Mayor Jason Miller appointed five people to form the town’s first Salary Commission: former town councilmembers Mike Bartel and Jude Dippold, and town citizens Bill Sullivan, Leatha Sullivan, and Jeff Maher. The commission’s first meeting was held on July 28, when its members elected Mike Bartel as chair and Bill Sullivan as chair pro tem.

Cascade Days Grand Marshals named. Dalton Blodgett and Cheri Cook-Blodgett are this year’s Grand Marshals for the Cascade Days Parade.

Police-shooting report sent to county prosecutor. On July 27, Skagit-Island Multiple Agency Response Team investigators sent to Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich their report regarding the Feb. 16 Sedro-Woolley Police shooting of a Concrete man. The man, David A. Babcock, 51, of Concrete, died from from his injury.

Patrick resigns from Hamilton mayor seat; Bates assumes mayoral duties. Former Hamilton Mayor Travis Patrick resigned from the position at the end of the July 12 town council meeting, handing the gavel to Mayor pro tem Mandy Bates.

Mountain Day Celebration, Darrington Car Show, Big August Hoobajoob on tap this month in Darrington.

Softball tournament returns to Newhalem. After a three-year hiatus, the Newhalem Jack-and-Jill Softball Tournament arrived back in town on July 16, with all the raucous fun fans and players have come to expect.

Skagit County adopts moratorium prohibiting off-site compensatory mitigation projects on local farmland. In an effort to protect Skagit Valley’s farmland from the threat of incompatible commercial, residential, and industrial use, the Skagit County Board of Commissioners on July 18 adopted an interim ordinance banning offsite compensatory mitigation on Skagit Valley farmland.

Infrastructure projects kick off this month. Grant-funded road overlays to begin July 11; sewer lift station repairs start July 20.

Candidates vie for two positions in Legislative District 39. Stiff races are shaping up ahead of the Aug. 22 primary election, with incumbents facing opposition in two key races for Upper Valley voters.

Fly-In returns for three days of fun. The Concrete Old-Fashioned Fly-In has soared back into town. After the pandemic put the event on hold for two years, family-friendly fun for aviation enthusiasts is slated this year for July 15–17, at Mears Field, the Concrete municipal airport.

Concrete sends off seniors. Valedictorian Joens collars $22,000 scholarship.

The joy of music. For Birdsview artist Gretchen Hewitt, music is a way of life.

Quilt show ready. Woolley Fiber Quilters will host its July 15–17 quilt show at Cascade Middle School in Sedro-Woolley.

Janicki to construct new green building in Hamilton. After securing a large contract that requires a new facility and equipment, Janicki Industries has broken ground on a new building in Hamilton to meet the demands of the project.

PSE opens Clubhouse Visitors Center. Puget Sound Energy’s Baker River Hydroelectric Project has a newly renovated visitor center known as the Clubhouse and a new day-use park at the Lake Shannon boat ramp.

Marblemount Conservation Area to host “Open House on the Land.” Skagit Land Trust invites community members to an “Open House on the Land” on July 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Marblemount Conservation Area just east of Rockport.

Pressentin Park ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrates improvement project. June 10 drew dozens of people to celebrate the grand reopening of the Pressentin County Park in Marblemount.

Bear Square Market Village paused for one year. The concept of a “shed market village” in the Bear Square parking lot at 45938 Main St. has been bandied about for several years as a potential hub for small businesses and artisans. Mayor Jason Miller passionately supports the concept; Valerie Stafford, president of the Concrete Chamber of Commerce, just as adamantly opposes it.

Dollar General considering potential store on SR 20 in Concrete. Woodcrest Real Estate Ventures of Ramona, Calif., has proposed a Dollar General store on SR 20 in Concrete.

New director settling in at library. Erica Brown is happy to be here. The Upper Skagit Library director began her tenure with the Concrete library on Aug. 3 last year, and has spent much of her time since “figuring out the baseline for how the library will run in its new location and iteration.”

Semro named to resource center manager position. Stephanie Semro is the new manager for the East County Resource Center in Concrete. On March 1 she replaced former coordinator Claudia Marken, who left the position in January.

CHS students win at WoodFest. Concrete High School Woodshop students flooded this year’s WoodFest event with finely crafted wood projects. One of them took home the top prize.

Baseball swinging for the fences with new head coach. The Concrete High School baseball team has a new coach and a new team. Really new. Bringing the team back after a three-year hiatus is a challenge, said Head Coach Conner Bridgman.

Presenting … Pressentin Park. Pressentin County Park is ready for its close-up. The 40-acre Marblemount staple has come through five years of renovations and emerged a better place for people—and salmon. On June 10 the park will reopen to the public.

Cascadian Farm to remain closed for 2022 season. Cascadian Farm near Rockport will be closed to the public again in 2022, according to farmer manager Tim Colton. Its farm stand and U-pick option also will be closed for the 2022 season. No reason was given for the continued closure.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to the Concrete Herald print or electronic editions—or both!